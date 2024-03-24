CHARLOTTE - North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau isn’t supposed to be here, on college basketball’s biggest stage with one of college basketball’s best teams, at least not yet anyways.

The freshman, who reclassified to the class of 2023 last May, should be leading Link Academy in its quest to defend its GEICO Nationals title, the informal national championship of high school basketball.

Instead, he’s helping guide the Tar Heels to their NCAA-record 38th Sweet Sixteen appearance, as they punched their ticket with an 85-69 win over 9-seed Michigan State on Saturday at Spectrum Center.

Cadeau tallied four points in the win, but his presence was felt in much more than the scoring column. He recorded a game-high plus-20 (for plus-minus) and four assists, while failing to commit a turnover for the fifth time in his freshman campaign.

“I thought his performance [was great], being able to handle the basketball, get us into our sets, his ability offensively to push the pace, it gives RJ a break to get off the ball,” said UNC Coach Hubert Davis. “I thought in the second half he responded defensively really well.”

In the Tar Heels’ opening-round contest against Wagner, Cadeau’s first NCAA Tournament action of his career, he did not play his best game by his own admission and by the standard he’s set for himself throughout the season.

He went scoreless for the first time in his career, while coughing up the basketball four times, the third most in a game this season.

Cadeau was critical of his performance immediately after the final buzzer sounded, vowing to meet his own, albeit high, expectations against the Spartans.

That bounceback outing began long before Saturday’s evening's tip. It started with a one-on-one conversation with senior guard RJ Davis.

Davis has seen Cadeau’s talent firsthand, beginning with the summer pick-up games in Chapel Hill, so his message to the freshman point guard was simple: play free.