For the third time since May, Hubert Davis has issued a scholarship offer immediately after the live period.

This time it was Caleb Holt, and it comes as no surprise. The nation's fourth-ranked rising junior announced on X Sunday night that he had received an invite from the Tar Heels. Holt became the fourth player in the 2026 class to get an offer from UNC joining Tyran Stokes, Cole Cloer, and Kendre' Harrison. Since then, the Tar Heels also offered Jordan Smith, and 2025 shooting guard, Isaiah Denis.

The Heels join Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and UAB as school that have offered Holt.

Tar Heel Illustrated watched and spoke with Holt in May at the Adidas 3SSB event in Birmingham. Holt has has a close relationship with former Carolina great, Kenny Smith, for years. He discussed that with us along with his feelings about the program.

"When I was younger I used to look up to them. I knew Kenny went there. I used to look up to Armando Bacot when I first went there. He took us on a little campus visit. I fell in love with it there. As I got older I’m still a fan of North Carolina for sure, but it’s not like my dream-dream school like it was when I was younger. I’ve been talking to UNC a lot so it’s really good, " Holt told THI.

Jeff Lebo is Holt's lead recruiter, and he has been since last winter when he came to watch the five-star guard play at City of Palms in Florida. The UNC staff began contacting him on June 15 when coaches could first speak with rising juniors.



Tar Heel Illustrated contacted and spoke with his father, Demsan, Monday evening about the offer, and Caleb's very busy, but eventful summer.