TarHeelIllustrated - Caleb Hood Package: Interview & ISO Video

Here is an ISO video of Hood followed by our interview and the full transcript of the interview:

A 3-star athlete who attends Richmond County High School in Rockingham, NC, Hood is rated by Rivals as a quarterback but is being recruited to play running back at UNC. THI not only caught up with Hood to see how things are going as signing day nears, but we also shot an isolation video of Hood’s workout and competition.

RALEIGH, NC – THI was on hand Sunday for the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase at the MAC Sports & Entertainment Complex and got another firsthand look at class of 2021 North Carolina commitment Caleb Hood .

THI: You went to the game the other day. How was that being in Kenan and hanging out with your buddies?

HOOD: “It was fun. We had a good time. We went out to eat after the game. We all had a great time.”





THI: You are out here competing at running back. What have you been working on the off-season because that is the position you are going to be at UNC?

HOOD: “I’m just getting bigger, stronger, and faster. I’m always working on my footwork. Just trying to get used to playing different positions.”





THI: Does seeing Michael Carter and Javonte Williams excelling in the UNC offense excite you about the possibility you should be out there very soon?

HOOD: “Yes ma’am because the offense runs through them. It’s fun to run. They make it look fun.





THI: Have you decided what you are going to do like early enrolling or have you not made that decision yet?

HOOD: “I have not made that decision yet. I’m definitely going to do it pretty soon.’



