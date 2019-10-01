Caleb Love, a 5-star point guard from St. Louis, MO, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.

Love, who attends Christian Brothers College High, took his official visit to UNC the weekend of September 21 along with 7-foter Walker Kessler, who committed Sunday evening of that weekend.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Love cut his final list to six schools in early August, which included Indiana, Missouri, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville. But he continued to trend toward UNC and eventually decided that’s where he would go to school.