Caleb Love Commits
Caleb Love, a 5-star point guard from St. Louis, MO, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.
Love, who attends Christian Brothers College High, took his official visit to UNC the weekend of September 21 along with 7-foter Walker Kessler, who committed Sunday evening of that weekend.
At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Love cut his final list to six schools in early August, which included Indiana, Missouri, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville. But he continued to trend toward UNC and eventually decided that’s where he would go to school.
THI senior basketball recruiting analyst Clint Jackson was on this for some time, suggesting Love and UNC were getting closer. Jackson says this is an outstanding pickup for the Tar Heels.
“Wow, another playmaking point guard for Roy Williams,” Jackson said. “This is a top flight scoring point guard who can really push the pace that UNC likes to play. I enjoy watching this St Louis ball-handler and he’s tailor-made for UNC. He has the size, confidence and feel for the system and he understands spacing, timing and X’s and O’s at a level that should help him get used to the system very well.
“This is an exceptional prospect and Ole Roy closed another one.”