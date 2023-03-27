Caleb Love Enters Transfer Portal
North Carolina junior guard Caleb Love has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal ending his time at UNC, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.
"I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continiue my journey," Love wrote.
Love's clear ambition is to end up in the NBA. There was though he could submit his name for boith, but he's going to look for another college program to reach his goals.
Love’s game is about attacking and using that to create some clean looks on the perimeter. At times, it happened at UNC, and at times it didn’t.
“My biggest thing is trying to get to the basket,” he recently told THI.
His biggest moment as a Tar Heel, however, wasn’t about attacking the rim, it was a historic 3-pointer shot over the out-stretched arms of 7-foot Duke center Mark Williams to lift UNC to a win over the Blue Devils in the Final Four concluding legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career.
“Coach puts the ball in me or RJ’s hand and tells us to make a play,” Love said following the game. “(UNC guard) RJ (Davis) and me have been doing it all season. Whoever has the ball, we both made great plays. And it just happened to be in my hands, so I made the play. And we came out on top.”
Love led the Tar Heels in scoring this season averaging 16.7 points per game, but he shot only 37.8 percent from the floor, including 29.9 percent from 3-point range, a stat more glaring given that Love attempted 244 threes, 70 more than any other Tar Heel.
As a junior, Love’s assists-per-game average dropped nearly one per game, he shot nine percentage points lower from the free throw line. He did improve his shooting inside the arc from 38 percent to 45.5 percent.
The 6-foot-4 native of St. Louis leaves UNC 34th on the all-time scoring list with 1,476 points.
Is 200 made 3-pointers ranks him eighth in program history.
Love’s career averages are 14.6 points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds per game, 36.0 percent from the field, including 31.7 percent from 3-point range, 81.5 percent from the free throw line, playing 32.8 minutes per contest.