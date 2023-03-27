North Carolina junior guard Caleb Love has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal ending his time at UNC, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.

"I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continiue my journey," Love wrote.

Love's clear ambition is to end up in the NBA. There was though he could submit his name for boith, but he's going to look for another college program to reach his goals.

Love’s game is about attacking and using that to create some clean looks on the perimeter. At times, it happened at UNC, and at times it didn’t.

“My biggest thing is trying to get to the basket,” he recently told THI.

His biggest moment as a Tar Heel, however, wasn’t about attacking the rim, it was a historic 3-pointer shot over the out-stretched arms of 7-foot Duke center Mark Williams to lift UNC to a win over the Blue Devils in the Final Four concluding legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career.