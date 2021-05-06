Caleb Love finished his freshman season second on North Carolina’s team in scoring at 10.5 points per game and led the Tar Heels with 3.6 assists per contest.

Love experienced quite a bit of inconsistency, turning in some poor performances while also having some outstanding games.

In our series looking at the high points of some key Tar Heels’ performances this past season, we focus on Caleb Love. The 6-foot-4 point guard from St. Louis shot 31.6 percent from the floor, including 26.6 percent (34-for-128) from three-point range, 80.8 percent (63-for-78) from the free throw line, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 turnovers, had 34 steals, and 10 blocks on the season.



