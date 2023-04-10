Caleb Love will be the first one to acknowledge his junior and final season at North Carolina didn’t go according to plan.

Not personally, and not for UNC.

Love placed huge expectations on himself before the season. Coming off a terrific run to the national championship game last season, fueled by two of the greatest halves ever by a Tar Heel when Love went off in the second half versus UCLA in the Sweet 16 and second half in the Final Four against Duke.

The last shot he hit that night versus the Blue Devils quickly became iconic, and will remain a significant part of UNC basketball lore for eternity.

But the Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 and calling the season “Championship or bust,” and Love ended on the All-ACC Honorable Mention squad. No first team, second team, or even third team.

He struggled most of the season knocking down shots, and as much confidence as the St. Louis native exudes, and certainly displays, he was battling internally.

“Yeah, there’s some frustration,” Love admitted. “You don’t want to shoot missed shots, but I’ve got to just keep playing.”