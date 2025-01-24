Caleb Wilson Chooses North Carolina

Caleb Wilson ended one of the highest profile recruitments so far in the 2025 class. The five-star forward from Atlanta chose North Carolina Thursday in a competitive contest that also included Kentucky and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-9 power forward is the No. 5 ranked senior in the country according to Rivals. The commitment also continues a run by Hubert Davis in landing five-star prospects. Elliot Cadeau was ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2023. The Tar Heels also landed a pair of top-ten players last year in Ian Jackson at No. 6, and Drake Powell at No. 15.

Wilson is a long, springy forward who possesses elite athleticism. He could very well be the top defensive player in his class. He has the versatility to defend multiple positions, and the length and explosion in the frontcourt like North Carolina has not had recently. He is also a high volume rebounder who is not above doing the dirty work.

Offensively, his outside shot is still a work in progress, but he can still stretch the floor from the four spot. He can put the ball on the floor and finish both in the mid-range and by swooping at the rim. He is an able playmaker who can distribute.



Wilson is currently averaging 18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.7 blocks, and 2.2 steals according to MaxPreps. He is shooting 54% from the field, 23% from three-point range, and 66% from the free throw line.

Not only is North Carolina getting a top-five player, and the highest-ranked commitment in the Hubert Davis era, the addition is important to the Tar Heels for a number of reasons.

The Program Needed Some Good News

The last couple of months has seemed to bring one downer after another. UNC lost out on several top big men prospects out of the portal last summer. The misses have proven to be damaging in several losses so far this season where they have been overmatched in the post.

The Tar Heels are currently 12-8 over the first 20 games of the season. That certainly doesn't live up to the program's lofty historical standards. The 2022-23 edition missed the NCAA Tournament, and although bracketologists see them making it at the current time, there is not much margin for error.

Wilson also lays to rest that Hubert Davis has lost his recruiting fast ball. Had the announcement been made during the Early Signing Period that would be a moot point. His 2025 class should easily fall inside the top-10 nationally. That comes on the heels of landing the No. 7 ranked class one year ago.



Wilson joins 6-foot-4 guard, Derek Dixon out of Washington D.C, who is ranked No. 44, and 6-foot-4 guard, Isaiah Denis, from Davidson, North Carolina who comes in at No. 62.