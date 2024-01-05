Caleb Wilson will be visiting the campus of the University of North Carolina on February 3 when the Tar Heels host Duke as first reported by Adam Zagoria.

The 6-foot-9 playmaking forward from Atlanta has a healthy bundle of offers, and has already taken his fair share of visits over the past few months. He has taken officials to Auburn and Stanford, as well as unofficials to Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Tennessee all since early September.

The nation's fourth-ranked junior has been offered by all four blue bloods: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and just about every other program who is trying to catch them.

At the time of publication, Wilson is 13 games into the 2023-24 season at Holy Innocents Episcopal School. He has head turning averages of 22.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.8 blocked shots per game.

He may look like a long, lanky big post, but his developing perimeter game in a 6-9 frame has tantalized scouts and coaches alike for many months. He is shooting 70% from the foul line, 59% from the field, and 32% from three-point range. His five assists also stand as living proof of his evolving play away from the paint.

Rob Cassidy not only loves him now, but he is maybe even more bullish about where he will be several years from now.

"The Atlanta-based Caleb Wilson has as much long-term upside as any prospect in the class and will meet it as he continues to improve as a shooter. At 6-foot-10 he brings incredible versatility to the defensive end and could become truly elite on that front as he adds weight. His reliable hands and ability to score at the rim are his calling cards on the offensive end for now."

His father, Jerry "Hawk" Wilson has long been a friend to Tar Heel Illustrated. We caught up again with him Thursday afternoon after the news broke about his future visit to Chapel Hill.

