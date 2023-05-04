The Georgia Stars are one of the most historically revered programs in all of AAU regardless of the shoe circuit. The list of alumni includes such well known names who made it to the NBA such as Damien Wilkins, Jarvis Hayes, Louis Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and Kwame Brown to name a few.

Tar Heel Illustrated was in Atlanta two weekends ago at the EYBL's first session and saw the Stars in action. There was an impressive sophomore on the floor who had that can't miss look. It didn't take long to surmise that Caleb Wilson was going to be the next great one out of that program.



Evidently Hubert Davis agreed. Thursday night, Wilson became the fourth player in the 2025 class to get a North Carolina offer. He joins fellow five-stars, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, and Isiah Harwell.

Wilson had an outstanding weekend in Atlanta averaging 19 points and 6 rebounds despite playing up one class. His second session in Phoenix was not as strong, but his averages are still one of the tops in the 17U division.

Through eight games Wilson is averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocked shots. His shooting averages are not strong, but that part of his game is a work in progress. What can't be denied is his size and athleticism to be a such a young wing. Wilson is shooting 38.9% overall, 24.2% from three, and 67.4% from the foul line.

Keep in mind that the Stars' supporting cast is not the strongest. They are currently 0-8, and Wilson has had to bear the brunt of carrying the team offensively.

