WESTFIELD, IN - This weekend was the first live period for college coaches this spring. There were tons of storylines going on including which players college coaches would be watching in the different AAU events.

The EYBL was holding court just north of Indianapolis. There was not a bigger attention getter in the Hoosier State than the move by Caleb Wilson from the Georgia Stars to the Nightrydas organization based out of Florida.

Wilson's new team was already one of the favorites to capture this summer's Peach Jam title that goes to the top 17U squad on the Nike circuit. It also makes recruiting logistics more manageable for college coaches.