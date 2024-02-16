Let's go back to a very great day for Tar Heel Nation. North Carolina defeated Duke in front of the basketball world by a score of 93-84 in Chapel Hill.

It was a perfect occasion to show off the goods, and that is exactly what the university and the basketball program did by hosting a pair of five-stars in the 2025 class.

Caleb Wilson and Jasper Johnson both chose the best possible time to take their officials visits. The 6-foot-9 Wilson is the No. 4 ranked junior in the country while Johnson comes in at No. 14 nationally.

Wilson just oozes with NBA second contract potential. He is a playmaker with a growing array of perimeter talent, and versatility. He is averaging 21.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.2 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game. He leads his 20-6 Holy Innocents team in all of those categories. He is shooting 71% from the foul line, 54% from the floor, and 30% from three.

He had already taken officials to Auburn, Kentucky, and Stanford. Tar Heel fans have been waiting with baited breath to see how this trip went for such a highly acclaimed player.

Tar Heel Illustrated has been working hard to get an interview with his father, Jerry "Hawk" Wilson since the family returned home to Atlanta. It was worth the wait. We spoke with him Thursday afternoon where he told us everything about the experience, and where things stand now in his son's recruitment.

