MEMPHIS, TN - It was a very good break for Tar Heel Illustrated that our very first interview at the star-studded EYBL session over the weekend was with Caleb Wilson.

Not only is the 6-foot-9 playmaker the third highest ranked player in the 2025 class in all of the EYBL, he is in the top tier of players when it comes to players that North Carolina has a great shot with.

Wilson took an official visit to Chapel Hill when they hosted Duke in February. After returning home to Atlanta, his father, Jerry "Hawk" Wilson told THI, “Man, I really enjoyed it. The atmosphere was something right close to basketball heaven. The atmosphere was amazing, top to bottom.”

That official came in the midst of an outstanding high school season in which he led Holy Innocents Episcopal to the Georgia AAAA state title game. He put up video game type of numbers with 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 blocked shots per game. Wilson shot 55%, 31% from three (26-83), and 71% from the free throw line.

In the two games we saw Wilson over the weekend in Memphis, he averaged 20.5 points, 9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 blocked shots. He shot 51.9% from the field, which included 59.1% from two-point range, and 20% from three going for 1 for 5. He also made 12 of 16 free throws for 75%.

Wilson did this while playing out on the floor as he works on developing his ever expanding perimeter game. He caught up with THI after Saturday morning's game with JL3 out of Texas: