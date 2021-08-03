Traditionally, the fun part of August recruiting is seeing where basketball recruits decide to take their official visits. That was put on hold in 2020 thanks to the NCAA Dead Period due to COVID safety precautions.

For now everything is back on go as usual on the recruiting calendar, and North Carolina is the benefactor of that move.

The Tar Heels will receive one of three official visits that have been scheduled by Cam Whitmore. The four-star wing out of Maryland will open up the trio of trips on August 22-23 to Chapel Hill, followed by Illinois on August 28-29, and Miami on September 4-5.

All three schools are in his top ten list that includes Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame Penn State, and Villanova.

Whitmore had five allotted official visits fo his junior season that he could take in June. He only took one which was to Maryland, and unofficials to Georgetown, Penn State, Pitt, and Villanova. He is allowed under NCAA guidelines to schedule two more officials this fall.