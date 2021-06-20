One of the top performers in the 2021 Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina was athlete Chris Culliver from Maiden (NC) High School. His performance was so impressive that the class of 2023 standout was offered a football scholarship to UNC just minutes after the camp ended.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Towson.

THI caught up with Culliver on Sunday to get his reaction and thoughts on his Tar Heel offer: