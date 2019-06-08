Camp Season Kicks Off
CHAPEL HILL – Another aspect of the Mack Brown era commenced Saturday, with the first June day camp session taking place at North Carolina’s new practice facility.More than 350 campers were on hand...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news