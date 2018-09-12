Hurricane Florence has forced the cancellation of North Carolina’s home opener versus Central Florida, a decision that had to be made and was handled swiftly by the UNC administration.

So now what? THI takes a look at some of the pros and cons for UNC’s football team and program as a result of this cancellation:

Pros:

*The Team Needed A Break: Given how the first two games went, it’s good everyone in the program can get away for a couple of days, clear their heads and focus on something else. Last week was a very bad look, so getting some time away is good for everyone.

*Heel thyself: With no game is means Carolina will have an extra week for injured players such as Michael Carter, Aaron Crawford and others to heel and they won’t miss a game against a quality opponent. Also, this means UNC will play just two times in a 35-day span, so by the time Carolina hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 13, it will be ready for the stretch run of games for eight straight weeks, rested and heeled. *Suspensions Altered: It means UNC will play just 11 games this season, but since the punishment for the players that received four-game suspensions was based on 30 percent of the regular season schedule, that now means they must miss 3.3 games. But the NCAA rounds down to three games, meaning this one counts as time served for all nine players that received four-game suspensions.

Cons: