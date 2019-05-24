Durham, N.C. -- No. 19 North Carolina overcame an early five-run deficit to beat Miami 7-5 in an 11 inning thriller to advance to the ACC Championship Semifinals against Boston College on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. Austin Love, Joey Lancellotti and Hansen Butler combined to throw 9.2 innings out of the bullpen limiting the Hurricanes to just one run on four hits as Love set career highs in innings pitched (6.1) and strikeouts (6). At the plate, Michael Busch's game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning sparked the Heels while Ike Freeman produced the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to secure the game for the Tar Heels.

Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on five hits, three of them opposite field doubles, to take a 3-0 lead.

A solo home run from Miami's Alex Toral in the third inning gave the Hurricanes a 5-0 lead.

Carolina's bat came alive in the fourth inning as they scored two runs to make it 5-2. Danny Serretti got the Heels on the board with a single up the middle that scored Dylan Harris from second base to make it 5-1 before Ike Freeman followed with a single to score Aaron Sabato from third.

With runners on second and third in the bottom of the fourth inning, Austin Love slammed the door with a bit strikeout to keep it a 5-2 game.

Brandon Martorano blasted a massive home run, his sixth of the year, in the fifth inning to make it 5-3.

Michael Busch tied the game with one swing of the bat in the eighth inning as he blasted a two-run home run to right field to make it 5-5.

In the top of the 11th inning, Danny Serretti hit a ball to the shortstop with one out. Angel Zarate was standing on second base and broke for third on contact and slid in seconds before the tag was applied to put runners on the corners with one out for the Tar Heels.

Ike Freeman gave the Heels their first lead of the game with a long sacrifice fly to left field that scored Zarate seconds before the throw came to the plate to make it 6-5.