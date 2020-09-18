Rivals released its updated Class of 2022 rankings Thursday afternoon and there was plenty enough there to occupy North Carolina fans. Although the quantity isn't there yet, the quality was high.

Roy Williams is still concentrating heavily on the 2021 group, and admittedly hasn't put all of his marbles in the 2022 group yet. However, all four of the players in that class made the list. A trio of 5-stars finished in the top thirteen, while the lone 4-star finished at No. 65.