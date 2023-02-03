North Carolina and Duke will do battle Saturday night in Durham, and for the second season in the last three, neither team will be ranked at tip off. Incredibly, that surprising reality sandwiches their epic game versus each other in the Final Four last April.

UNC was riding a high before falling at home to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Now, the Tar Heels enter this contest with dark clouds hovering over given the way they lost to the Panthers. The Heels are 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC.

Duke comes in having won consecutive games, three of its last four, and five of its last seven. The Blue Devils are 16-6 overall, including 7-4 in league play.

Here are 5 things to watch as the Tar Heels visit the Blue Devils: