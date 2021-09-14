Carolina Basketball Late Night Announced For October 15

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Tradition, with a twist.

That's what Tar Heel fans can expect at this year's Carolina Basketball Late Night, the tipoff to the 2021-22 season. On Oct. 15, the UNC men's and women's basketball teams, among the most tradition-laden programs in the sport, will take the court at the Dean E. Smith Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 7:30. Entry is free and all seats are general admission.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Late Night is back, but will look a bit different. With Carolina alum Hubert Davis now in his first year at the helm of the men's program, the Tar Heels will introduce a fresh version of Late Night, incorporating elements of previous tip-offs as well as some new nods to UNC tradition.

Actor, comedian and radio host Brian "B-Daht" McLaughlin will serve as the evening's emcee.

The event will open with an introduction to the 2021-22 Tar Heel men's and women's teams, both of which are set to open the season at home on Nov. 9. The men's roster includes five new faces this fall and the women's team has six.

After intros, both Tar Heel squads will show off their long-range skills in a combined three-point shootout.

The women's team will then take the court for a scrimmage, Tar Heels #InPursuit, highlighting coach Courtney Banghart's third Carolina team, which includes back-to-back recruiting classes ranked among the nation's best.

The men's game, Tar Heels 'N HD, is a throwback to the annual Blue-White games that Davis participated in as a Carolina player from 1988-92. Now on the sideline, he'll divide his team for a head-to-head competition to cap the evening.

Note: This is the night beofre the football Tar Heels host Miami at Kenan Stadium.