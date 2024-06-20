Kendre’ Harrison added a North Carolina Basketball offer Thursday to his growing list, which also includes a football offer from the Tar Heels.

Perhaps the top two-sport athlete in the prep ranks, Harrison is 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, and is ranked the No. 28 player nationally in the class of 2026. Among his other basketball offers are from Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest, and Texas A&M.

“They really like me..,” Harrison recently told THI. “I’m always on the football side of UNC. I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches, they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side.”

Harrison attends Reidsville (NC) High School and is a 4-star basketball prospect.

On the football side, Harrison is a 4-star tight end and rated the No. 17 overall prospect nationally in his class. He’s the No. 2 player in North Carolina, and tops nationally at his position.