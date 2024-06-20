Carolina Basketball Offers Two-Sport Star Kendre' Harrison
Kendre’ Harrison added a North Carolina Basketball offer Thursday to his growing list, which also includes a football offer from the Tar Heels.
Perhaps the top two-sport athlete in the prep ranks, Harrison is 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, and is ranked the No. 28 player nationally in the class of 2026. Among his other basketball offers are from Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest, and Texas A&M.
“They really like me..,” Harrison recently told THI. “I’m always on the football side of UNC. I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches, they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side.”
Harrison attends Reidsville (NC) High School and is a 4-star basketball prospect.
On the football side, Harrison is a 4-star tight end and rated the No. 17 overall prospect nationally in his class. He’s the No. 2 player in North Carolina, and tops nationally at his position.
"Seeing how Coach Mack (Brown) has changed the program showed me a lot about what they can do over there," Harrison said. "I've seen a lot (by) spending time with some of the coaches and some of the players. (Wide receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway is from my hometown so that really stands out to me.
“He knows how hard it is to make it out of my hometown, and they're all very cool people and they don't want me to leave the state. They're making it hard (on me) and to have the opportunity to stay home is a big thing."
Harrison is UNC’s third basketball offer for the class of 2026.