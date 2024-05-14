We continue looking into North Carolina's fabled basketball history, as over the course of this offseason, we will focus on various aspects of Tar Heels lore, including many statistical areas.

All information throughout this series is either dug up by our staff at THI or provided by UNC Athletics Communications.

In today's entry, we look at various scoring marks in UNC's history. Straight numbers as they apply to the prorgam:





*Led UNC in scoring in 8 straight games: RJ Davis, 2023-24 (Clemson-Georgia Tech)

*Led UNC in scoring in 9, 10, 11, 12 or 13 straight games: 13 by Tyler Hansbrough,

2007-08 (Nicholls State-Florida State)

*Led UNC in scoring in 14 straight games: Lennie Rosenbluth, 1955-56 into 1956-57

*Led UNC in scoring in 15, 16 or 17 straight games: 17 by George Glamack, 1939-40 into 1940-41

*Double figures in more than 25 consecutive games: 27 by RJ Davis, 2023-24

*Double figures in 26, 27 or 28 consecutive games: 28 by Armando Bacot, last 13 games

in 2021-22 through first 15 games in 2022-23

*Double figures in more than 28 consecutive games: 55 by Tyler Hansbrough, final game in 2006-07 through his first 15 games in 2008-09

*Double figures in 60 consecutive games: 64 by Larry Miller, all 32 games in 1966-67 and 1967-68 (UNC record)

*20 in 8 consecutive games: RJ Davis, 2023-24 (23 vs. Villanova, 30 vs. Arkansas, 27 vs. Tennessee, 27 vs. Florida State, 26 vs. UConn, 27 vs. Kentucky, 23 vs. Oklahoma, 20 vs. Charleston Southern)

*20 in 9 consecutive games: 9 by Tyler Hansbrough, 2008-09 20 in 10, 11, 12 or 13 consecutive games: 13 by Charlie Scott, 1969-70





*Three scored 20: RJ Davis (27), Armando Bacot (22), Harrison Ingram (20) vs. Tennessee, 11/29/23

*Four scored 20: Armando Bacot (23), Caleb Love (22), RJ Davis (21), Brady Manek (20) at Duke, 3/5/22 (first time in UNC history)

*20/1st half: 21 by RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*20/2nd half: 21 by Cormac Ryan at Duke, 3/9/24

*20/both halves: 21 in 1st and 21 in 2nd by RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*20 in first 10 minutes: Kenny Williams in first 9:03 at Stanford, 11/20/17

*Non-starter scored 20: 24 by Brady Manek vs. Tennessee, 11/21/21 in Uncasville, Conn.

*Consecutive games w/25: *RJ Davis (25 vs. Pittsburgh, 3/15/24, and 30 vs. NC State, 3/16/24) in Washington, D.C.

*25/five straight games: RJ Davis, 2023-24 (30 vs. Arkansas, 27 vs. Tennessee, 27 vs. Florida State, 26 vs. UConn, 26 vs. Kentucky)

*25/more than five straight games: 12 by Charlie Scott, 1970





*25/three consecutive road games: Garrison Brooks (28 at Virginia Tech, 1/22/20; 27 at NC

State, 1/27/20; 26 at Duke 3/7/20)

*Two players scored 25: Armando Bacot (28), Caleb Love (25) vs. Charleston, 11/11/22

*Two scored 25 in consecutive games: Garrison Brooks (26), Cole Anthony (25) at Syracuse, 2/29/20; Anthony (28), Brooks (25) vs. Wake Forest, 3/3/20

*Scored 25 or more on fewer than 10 FG attempts: 26 points by RJ Davis vs. NC State, 1/21/23 (5x8 FG, 2x4 3FG, 14x14 FT)

*More than 25/half: 27 in 2nd by Armando Bacot vs. Charleston, 11/11/22

*Consecutive games w/30: Antawn Jamison (35 vs. Duke, 2/5/98; 31 at Georgia Tech, 2/8/98)

*30/consecutive games by different players: ^30 by RJ Davis vs. Baylor, 3/19/22 in Fort Worth Texas; ^30 by Caleb Love vs. UCLA, 3/25/22 in Philadelphia

*Two players scored 30: Brice Johnson (39), Marcus Paige (30) at Florida State, 1/4/16

*Players on both teams scored 30: RJ Davis (30) and Tramon Mack of Arkansas (34), 11/24/23 in the Bahamas

*30 after halftime: Marcus Paige (31– 21 in 2nd, 10 in OT) at NC State, 2/26/14





*30: 30 by RJ Davis vs. NC State, 3/16/24 in Washington, D.C.

*More than 30: 31 by Cormac Ryan at Duke, 3/9/24

*More than 31: 42 by by RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*43: Charlie Scott vs. Wake Forest, 1/17/70

*More than 43: 49 by Bobby Lewis vs. Florida State, 12/16/65 (UNC record)

*10 or more in OT: 11 by Marcus Paige at NC State, 2/26/14

*Non-starter led UNC in scoring: D’Marco Dunn (co-leader with Armando Bacot with 14

points) at Louisville, 1/14/23

*Out-scored opponents/half: Brady Manek (19-13) 1st vs. Virginia, 3/10/22 in Brooklyn

*Out-scored rest of UNC/half and both halves: RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24 (21-16 in 1st

and 21-17 in 2nd)

*Out-scored rest of UNC/game: RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24 (Davis 42 of 75 points)





*15 straight UNC points: RJ Davis vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*UNC’s first 14 points: Kenny Williams at Stanford, 11/20/17

*No player in double figures: at Virginia, 2/13/21

*One player in double figures/win: RJ Davis (42) vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*Two players in double figures/win: *RJ Davis (25) and Armando Bacot (19) vs. Pittsburgh, 3/15/24 in Washington, D.C.

*50% of UNC's points: RJ Davis 42 of 75 (56%) vs. Miami, 2/26/24

*Zero bench points: vs. Duke, 3/4/23

*Six in double figures: vs. Charleston Southern, 12/29/23

*Eight in double figures: vs. Saint Francis, 1/2/11

*Nine in double figures: Kevin Madden (17), Ranzino Smith (17), Warren Martin (15), Steve Bucknall (12), Joe Wolf (10), Steve Hale (10), Brad Daugherty (10), Jeff Lebo (10) & Kenny Smith (10) vs. Manhattan, 12/27/85, in Miami (UNC record)





*Bench outscored the starters (not including Senior Night): 37-33 vs. Marquette, 2/24/21

*100/ACC game: 103 vs. Syracuse, 1/13/24

*100/road game: 116 at Elon, 11/9/18

*100/ACC road game: 106 at Florida State, 1/4/16

*100/consecutive ACC: 114 vs. Wake Forest, 12/20/03; 103 vs. Georgia Tech, 1/11/04

*100/3 consecutive games: 107 vs. Cleveland State, 12/30/04; 105 vs. William & Mary,

*1/2/05: 109 vs. Maryland, 1/8/05

*100/loss (40-minute game): 100 vs. Kentucky, 12/17/16 in Las Vegas

*100/loss (OT game): 101 vs. Alabama, 101-103, 11/27/22 in Portland, Ore. (4 OT)

*100 vs. top 5 AP-ranked team: 103 vs. No. 4 Gonzaga, 12/15/18





*100 vs. top 10 AP-ranked team: 100 vs. No. 10 Tennessee, 11/29/23

*Both scored 100 (40:00 game): Kentucky 103, UNC 100, 12/17/16 in Las Vegas

*Both scored 100 (OT game): Alabama 103, UNC 101, 11/27/22, Portland, Ore. (4 OT)

*50/both halves: vs. Syracuse, 1/13/24 (52 and 51)

*60/half: 61, 1st half vs. Tennessee, 11/29/23

*60/half in a loss: 60, 2nd half at Wake Forest, 2/7/23

*65/half: 65, 2nd half at Florida State, 1/4/16

*70/half: 77, 1st half vs. VMI, 12/17/94 (UNC record)

*Fewer than 50/game: 48 at Virginia, 2/13/21

*Fewer than 60/game: 54 at Virginia (2/24/24)





*Fewer than 60/win: 54 at Virginia (2/24/24, won 54-44)

*Fewer than 20/half: 19 (1st) at Notre Dame, 2/22/23

*Fewer than 20/half in a win: 19 (1st) at Notre Dame, 2/22/23

*Fewer than 25/each half: 23 & 22 vs. Michigan State, 11/26/17 in Portland, Ore.

*Fewer than 30/half in a win: 26 and 28 at Virginia, 2/24/24

*Fewer than 20 in one half, 40 in the other: 19 (1st), 44 (2nd) at Notre Dame, 2/22/23

*Fewer than 20 in one half, 50 in the other: 18 (1st), 53 (2nd) vs. Butler, 11/20/12, in Maui

*Fewer than 30 in one half, 60 in the other: 25 (1st), 60 (2nd) at Wake Forest, 2/7/23

*25 straight: vs. NC State, 1/12/08

*More than 20 straight: 22 vs. Florida State, 12/2/23

*15 or more points to begin game: 18-0 vs. Florida State, 2/12/22





*15 or more points to begin a half: 16-0 in 2nd half vs. Notre Dame, 3/5/24

*10 or more points to end the game: *13-0 vs. Miami in Brooklyn, 3/8/18

*Two 17-point runs: 17-0 in first half, 19-0 in second vs. UC Riverside, 11/17/23

*Went from trailing by 10 to leading by 10 in the same half: 3/2/24 vs. NC State

*Went from trailing by 10 to leading by 10 in the same game: ^3/23/24 vs. Michigan

State in Charlotte

*No field goals in last 5:00 in a win: none in the last 6:56 in a 100-92 win over Tennes-

see, 11/29/23





*Numbers courtesy of UNC Athletics Communications