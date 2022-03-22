Carolina Basketball Sweet Sixteen Send-Offs

CHAPEL HILL—The University of North Carolina men's and women’s basketball team will both we traveling to the Sweet Sixteen this weekend. The Tar Heels are one of three institutions to send both its men’s and women’s basketball teams to the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

The men’s basketball team will depart Wednesday evening to travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday evening in preparation for Friday night's NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game versus UCLA.

Tar Heel fans can send off the team from the Dean E. Smith Center - entering the building beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Entrance A of the Smith Center for an expected 6:15 p.m. team departure on Wednesday.

Parking for the men’s basketball send-off will be available after 5 p.m. in the lots surrounding the Smith Center (Williamson, Bowles and Manning Lots). https://parkmobile.io/

The women's basketball team will travel to Greensboro on Wednesday evening in preparation for Friday night's NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game versus South Carolina.

Tar Heel fans can send off the team from Carmichael Arena - entering the buildings Main Entrance beginning at 7 p.m. at the to cheer on the team for an expected 7:15 p.m. departure on Wednesday.

Parking will be available after 5 p.m. in the lots surrounding Carmichael Arena (Cobb Deck, South Road and Raleigh Road Visitors Lots). https://parkmobile.io/