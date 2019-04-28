CHAPEL HILL – No. 15 North Carolina picked up the series clinching win over Virginia on Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win at Boshamer Stadium. With the win, the Heels remain tied for first place in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech with only two ACC series left in the regular season. Ike Freeman, Dylan Harris, Danny Serretti and Brandon Martorano all had multi-hit games for the Heels while Michael Busch and Jackson Hesterlee both had multi-RBI games to drive in four of the five runs. On the mound, Andrew Grogan picked up his fourth win of the season after throwing 4.1 innings without giving up an earned run and Austin Love picked up his fourth save of the season. Over the weekend, the Tar Heel bullpen only conceded two earned runs in 16 innings of relief work.

KEY MOMENTS

For the third straight day, Virginia got on the board first as they took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Back-to-back doubles from Dylan Harris and Michael Busch scored the Heels first run as they tied the game, 1-1, in the third inning. Virginia responded in the top of the fourth with a bases loaded sacrifice fly to center field to bring home its second run of the game and take a 2-1 lead. Once again, UNC responded and this time they took its their first lead of the game thanks to a two-out, two-run home run from Jackson Hesterlee that made it 3-2. A perfectly executed suicide squeeze in the fifth inning added another run to the Tar Heel lead making it 4-2. With Michael Busch on third, he broke for home on the pitch and Ike Freeman dropped down a near perfect bunt to score Busch. Carolina scratched across another run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Busch hit a slow chopper back to the pitcher as Hesterlee broke for home to score the run. Virginia made it a one-run game after scoring two in the eighth inning to make it 5-4.

NOTABLES

Jackson Hesterlee hit his fifth home run of the year in the fourth inning. The five home runs are a career high for him. Michael Busch extended his career best hitting streak to 14 games. Through 45 games this season, UNC has been out hit 22 games while outhitting the opponent only 20 times. UNC is 12-10 this season when being out hit by the opponent. Ike Freeman recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season on Sunday again Virginia. His last three-hit game came against April 13 at Notre Dame. Over the three-game series, the Tar Heel bullpen only gave up two earned runs over 16 innings of relief work.

PITCHER OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Andrew Grogan (4-1) Loss: Virginia, Mike Vasil (1-5) Save: North Carolina, Austin Love (4)

UP NEXT