TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina Coaches See Mark Mitchell As A Good Fit

There shouldn't be any question about the talent level of Mark Mitchell. The 6-foot-8 junior is ranked No. 12 by Rivals in the 2022 Class and holds a 5-star rating.

Our own Eric Bossi lives in Kansas City and gets to see Mitchell as much and more as any recruiting analyst. Bossi has scouted him on a couple of occasions and definitely has given his stamp of approval every time.

"Mitchell is a player that I recently wrote would have dazzled coaches this summer, and he backed that up when I watched him on a stream over the weekend," Bossi told THI. "Mitchell was dunking everything around the rim with authority, looked very comfortable shooting the ball and showed an expanded game off the dribble. He looks very much like the real deal.