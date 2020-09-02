TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina Coaches See Mark Mitchell As A Good Fit

Carolina Coaches See Mark Mitchell As A Good Fit
There shouldn't be any question about the talent level of Mark Mitchell. The 6-foot-8 junior is ranked No. 12 by Rivals in the 2022 Class and holds a 5-star rating.
Our own Eric Bossi lives in Kansas City and gets to see Mitchell as much and more as any recruiting analyst. Bossi has scouted him on a couple of occasions and definitely has given his stamp of approval every time.
"Mitchell is a player that I recently wrote would have dazzled coaches this summer, and he backed that up when I watched him on a stream over the weekend," Bossi told THI. "Mitchell was dunking everything around the rim with authority, looked very comfortable shooting the ball and showed an expanded game off the dribble. He looks very much like the real deal.
"I've had opportunity to see Mitchell this summer. Since we both live in Kansas City, I've seen him at various events around town. At 6-foot-8, 205 pounds he has really hit his stride as a mismatch combo forward who simply doesn't get sped up by others and who always produces. His nickname is 'EZ' and you can see why. He played as well as anybody in camp and backed up his lofty ranking." - This past weekend from the Crossroads Elite event."
If one needs any further proof, Mitchell was the second player in the 2022 class to get a North Carolina offer. With that July invite, the Tar Heels joined Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, USC, and Wake Forest.
Tar Heel Illustrated had the opportunity to speak with the up and coming five-star Wednesday night after he was leaving a workout. We left with a better feel about a young man Carolina fans will need to know.
