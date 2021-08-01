Carolina Cookout A Big Success

North Carolina’s annual football recruiting cookout Saturday was a big hit if you ask some of the committed future Tar Heels, targets, and others who were on hand. It was fun, had energy, food, games, and more. And it was all about Carolina football, the direction Mack Brown and his staff have the program going, and anticipation of what else is coming for the surging class of 2022 and beyond. Players started registration at noon and the event lasted into the evening.



“The cookout went great and hanging out with the other recruits was one of the best parts,” said 3-star class of 2022 linebacker Deuce Caldwell, who committed to UNC in late June. Several food trucks offered a variety of food, including Al’s Burger Shack, one that specialized in tacos, and Kona Ice Kabana. Caldwell had a quesadilla he said was “really good,” though Beau Atkinson, a 4-star class of 2022 defensive end who committed to the Tar Heels in June, didn’t bother much with the food, he had other stuff to do. “I didn’t really eat too much,” he said. “I was mainly just trying to build relationships with the other commits and recruits.” PlayStations were set up for the kids, games like Bucket Ball and cornhole, and later they even played whiffle ball in the indoor practice facility. Word has it UNC cornerbacks coach Dre’ Bly flashed some of his arm on the mound. He was once a baseball player, so that makes sense.

Five-star class of 2022 DT Travis Shaw facing Dre' Bly on the mound in whiffle ball Saturday at UNC. (Instagram/Dre' Bly)

Benji Gosnell, the younger brother of current Tar Heel wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, also made it to the cookout, although he was a bit late. “Didn’t actually make it to the cookout part because I had practice,” Gosnell said. “(I) got there at about 1:45. But it was fun getting to see everyone again and I always enjoy being in chapel hill. Really fun experience.” Mack Brown addressed the group, all of the coaches were there, as were prospects’ families. And it is the family part that really makes the cookout special for so many of the recruits. Getting kids to commit to a school is often a family decision, so Brown and his staff essentially recruit them as well. “Everything, I really enjoy the family feel of Carolina,” said 4-star linebacker Malaki Hamrick, wo committed to the Heels in the spring. “The way they have opened their arm and doors to me and my family has truly been eye opening. Even to my little 6-year-old cousin! “He can’t stop talking about “shappel hill.” I Can’t wait to enroll and get to work with the guys coming in as well as current players.” A photo shoot at Kenan Football Center capped the day before most players departed for home.

Four-star class of 2023 QB Dylan Lonergan had fun during the photo shoot part of the cookout. (Twitter/UNC Athletics)

Of course, this was a recruiting event and the mission was to attract more big-time prospects to the class of 2022, which is currently No. 9 in the nation based on average per-player evaluation numbers that THI crunches following each commit. Among the recruiting targets on hand were a pair of 5-star class of 2022 kids in Zach Rice and Travis Shaw. Four-star wide receiver Andre Greene and 4-star running back George Pettaway were also there. A host of highly touted 2023 kids, including 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan, as well as some from the class of 2024 also made the cookout. The mission is to appeal so much to the players that more hop on board the Carolina football train. Caldwell said that could be the case, and perhaps soon. “All I'm going to say is we’re not done yet and we have something big coming up,” he said. Below is a list of confirmed prospects that did attend the cookout: *Note: THI will add more names as we get further confirmation of players who attended.

2022 Commits

Class of 2022 Targets

Class Of 2023 Targets

Class Of 2024