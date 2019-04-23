CHAPEL HILL --- Andrew Grogan's 7.2 innings of one-run baseball helped lead No. 15 North Carolina to a 6-1 win over Coastal Carolina at Boshamer Stadium on Tuesday night. Grogan worked a nearly flawless game into the eighth inning, surrendering his only run in that frame, a solo shot. He allowed just five hits, walked none and struck out five en route to his third win of the season. Ashton McGee drove in a pair of runs, while Ike Freeman scored twice.

KEY MOMENTS

Ashton McGee got the Tar Heels on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. With two runners on and two outs, the junior poked a chopper through the left side that got through the infield, scoring Ike Freeman and giving Carolina an early 1-0 lead. McGee extended the Carolina lead in the bottom of the fifth with his second home run of the year. The long solo shot to right-center was a no-doubter off the bat, extending the lead to 2-0. Brandon Martorano wasted no time putting another run on the board, going back-to-back with McGee. He crushed the first pitch of his at-bat to left, his fifth of the year to make it 3-0. Coastal Carolina's Zach Biermann put the only Chanticleer run of the night on the board when he hit a solo home run to right against Grogan in the top of the eighth, making it 5-1. Austin Love entered in the ninth inning to toss a scoreless inning, closing out the 6-1 win for North Carolina.

NOTABLES

Michael Busch's 11-game hitting streak is the longest of his career. He now has a 15-game reached-base streak, the team's current best. Busch's 11-game hitting streak ties him with Aaron Sabato for the longest streak on the team in 2019. Andrew Grogan reached a career high with X innings pitched. 4.2 was his previous high on Feb. 26 against UNC-Wilmington in his second appearance as a Tar Heel. McGee and Martorano's back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning marked the third time that Carolina has gone back-to-back this season. Tuesday marked McGee's fifth multi-RBI game of the year. Grogan's 7.2 innings marked the second-longest outing by a Tar Heel this season (Tyler Baum, 8.2 IP vs. Duke on 3/29). Grogan's outing marked the longest outing for a Carolina pitcher in a mid-week game since Rodney Hutchison's complete-game shutout against North Carolina A&T last season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Andrew Grogan (3-1) Loss: Nick Parker (0-1)

UP NEXT