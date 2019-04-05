Carolina Crushes Georgia Tech
Atlanta, Ga. – No. 9 North Carolina jumped on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets early by scoring five runs in the first three innings en route to a 11-4 win on Friday night in Atlanta. Tyler Baum picked up his sixth win of the season after throwing 5.2 innings and striking out six batters while Caleb Roberts, Aaron Sabato, Brandon Martorano, and Ike Freeman all had multi-hit games for the Tar Heels.
The win makes the Tar Heels 8-5 in ACC play, giving them a one game lead over Georgia Tech in the Coastal Division.
KEY MOMENTS
The Tar Heels were down to their last strike in the first inning before they initiated the offense. With two strikes, Ike Freeman drew a two-out walk to start the rally before back-to-back singles by Caleb Roberts and Aaron Sabato scored Freeman for the 1-0 lead.
Jackson Hesterlee wasted no time in extending the Tar Heel lead as he crushed a two-run home run to right field in the second inning to give UNC the 3-0 lead.
With two outs in the third inning, Brandon Martorano lined a double down the left field line that scored Hesterlee from first base as the Heels took a 6-0 lead.
Georgia Tech ended the shutout in the bottom of the third after scoring one run to make it 6-1 for the Tar Heels.
GT chipped away at the lead again in the fifth inning with another run to make it 6-2. The Yellow Jackets looked like they were going to tack on a few more with runners on second and third and one out, but Tyler Baum struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.
Dylan Harris wasted little time in getting that run back for the Heels as he launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to give UNC its five-run lead back, 7-2.
Aaron Sabato wanted to join in on the fun as he blasted a two-run home run to center field in the sixth inning to give UNC a 9-2 lead.
Georgia Tech scored another run in the sixth inning to make it 9-3. With runners on second and third and two outs, Joey Lancellotti came out of the bullpen to get a big final out and end the threat.
With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Freeman delivered a two-RBI single to left field to increase UNC's lead to 11-3.
NOTABLES
Hestleree, a Georgia native, hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning.
Ike Freeman extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 21 consecutive games. He's one game away from tying Dylan Harris with 22 consecutive games for best on the team this season.
Sabato extended his team best hitting streak to five consecutive games, which ties his career high.
Sabato hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning. Six of his seven home runs have come in ACC play, which is also best on the team.
Sabato's three hits against Georgia Tech gives him three games of 3+ hits this season, tying him with Freeman for most on the team.
Dylan Harris hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning. His five home runs are good for second best on the team.
Tyler Baum has now thrown 5+ innings in 7 of his 8 outings this year and has 6+ strikeouts in each of those 7 outings. Baum only gave up two earned runs against Georgia Tech. Baum has not surrendered more than two earned runs in five of his eight starts this season.
Caleb Roberts picked up his 5th multi-hit game of the season while Martorano picked up his 4th.
It was the second time this season that Martorano has had three hits in a single game.
North Carolina scored 11+ runs in back-to-back games against ACC opponents for the first time this season. It was the third time overall that they scored 11+ runs in back-to-back games.
The three home runs in a single games ties the season high for UNC. The team also hit three home runs against Miami on 3/17 and Duke on 3/30. Dylan Harris has homered in all three games the team has hit 3 home runs.
PITCHERS RECORD
Win: North Carolina, Tyler Baum (6-2)
Loss: Georgia Tech, Amon Willingham (4-1)
UP NEXT
North Carolina will be back in action on Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. as they face off against Georgia Tech in game two of the three game series.