The win makes the Tar Heels 8-5 in ACC play, giving them a one game lead over Georgia Tech in the Coastal Division.

Atlanta, Ga. – No. 9 North Carolina jumped on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets early by scoring five runs in the first three innings en route to a 11-4 win on Friday night in Atlanta. Tyler Baum picked up his sixth win of the season after throwing 5.2 innings and striking out six batters while Caleb Roberts, Aaron Sabato, Brandon Martorano, and Ike Freeman all had multi-hit games for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels were down to their last strike in the first inning before they initiated the offense. With two strikes, Ike Freeman drew a two-out walk to start the rally before back-to-back singles by Caleb Roberts and Aaron Sabato scored Freeman for the 1-0 lead.

Jackson Hesterlee wasted no time in extending the Tar Heel lead as he crushed a two-run home run to right field in the second inning to give UNC the 3-0 lead.

With two outs in the third inning, Brandon Martorano lined a double down the left field line that scored Hesterlee from first base as the Heels took a 6-0 lead.

Georgia Tech ended the shutout in the bottom of the third after scoring one run to make it 6-1 for the Tar Heels.

GT chipped away at the lead again in the fifth inning with another run to make it 6-2. The Yellow Jackets looked like they were going to tack on a few more with runners on second and third and one out, but Tyler Baum struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

Dylan Harris wasted little time in getting that run back for the Heels as he launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to give UNC its five-run lead back, 7-2.

Aaron Sabato wanted to join in on the fun as he blasted a two-run home run to center field in the sixth inning to give UNC a 9-2 lead.

Georgia Tech scored another run in the sixth inning to make it 9-3. With runners on second and third and two outs, Joey Lancellotti came out of the bullpen to get a big final out and end the threat.

With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Freeman delivered a two-RBI single to left field to increase UNC's lead to 11-3.