Chapel Hill, N.C. – No. 9 North Carolina took down the Campbell Fighting Camels on Tuesday night by the final score of 4-2. Danny Serretti went two-for-four at the plate while tying a career high three RBI and Andrew Grogan picked up his first win on the mound as a Tar Heel.

Campbell struck first on Tuesday by plating one Fighting Camel in the first inning. With runners on first and second, Dylan Enwiller made a great diving stop at third base but his throw to first hit the runner and bounced away. That allowed the runner from second base to score for the first run.

North Carolina wasted no time in responding as freshman Danny Serretti singled up the middle with two outs and runners on second and third to score both runners and give the Heels a 2-1 lead.

The Heels added two more runs in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Michael Busch launched a sacrifice fly to center field to score Dylan Harris from third and Serretti lined a single to centerfield to score Aaron Sabato from second after Sabato doubled in the previous at bat.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 6th inning, freshman Josh Dotson got the Campbell batter to fly out to right field to keep the three-run UNC lead.

After Campbell cut the score in half, Ben Casparius came to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning. The sophomore right-hander got a big pop fly to right field for the third out to keep the 4-2 UNC lead.