Carolina Downs Campbell In Midweek Tilt
Chapel Hill, N.C. – No. 9 North Carolina took down the Campbell Fighting Camels on Tuesday night by the final score of 4-2. Danny Serretti went two-for-four at the plate while tying a career high three RBI and Andrew Grogan picked up his first win on the mound as a Tar Heel.
KEY MOMENTS
Campbell struck first on Tuesday by plating one Fighting Camel in the first inning. With runners on first and second, Dylan Enwiller made a great diving stop at third base but his throw to first hit the runner and bounced away. That allowed the runner from second base to score for the first run.
North Carolina wasted no time in responding as freshman Danny Serretti singled up the middle with two outs and runners on second and third to score both runners and give the Heels a 2-1 lead.
The Heels added two more runs in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Michael Busch launched a sacrifice fly to center field to score Dylan Harris from third and Serretti lined a single to centerfield to score Aaron Sabato from second after Sabato doubled in the previous at bat.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 6th inning, freshman Josh Dotson got the Campbell batter to fly out to right field to keep the three-run UNC lead.
After Campbell cut the score in half, Ben Casparius came to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning. The sophomore right-hander got a big pop fly to right field for the third out to keep the 4-2 UNC lead.
NOTABLES
With a first inning walk, Dylan Harris extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 22 consecutive games. He is currently tied with Ashton McGee for longest streak in career on the current roster. McGee reached based in 22 consecutive games during his freshman season.
Dylan Serretti and Ike Freeman both extended their career best reached base streak to 17 consecutive games.
Danny Serretti's three RBI tie a single game high for the freshman. He also had three RBI against UMass Lowell on March 3.
Andrew Grogan picked up the first win of his Tar Heel career.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: North Carolina, Andrew Grogan (1-0)
Loss: Campbell, Kevin Westlake (1-2)
Save: North Carolina, Ben Casparius (2)
UP NEXT
UNC will take host a three-game series against Duke beginning on Friday, March 29 at 6 p.m. The series will continue on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m.