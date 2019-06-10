Chapel Hill, N.C. – North Carolina couldn't overcome a 13-run first inning deficit on Monday afternoon as they fell to Auburn 14-7 in game three of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. North Carolina finished the season with a 46-19 record including going 8-2 in the postseason while winning the 2019 ACC Tournament.

Ashton McGee launched a three-run home run over the right field wall in the fourth inning to make it 13-3.

Lancellotti, Ollio, Hansen Butler and Will Sandy all pitched in the first inning. Auburn scored 13 runs on nine hits to take a 13-0 lead after the top of the first.

Michael Busch extended his career best reached base streak to 38 games after a walk in the first inning.

With Ashton McGee's walk in the sixth inning, he joined Michael Busch, Dylan Harris and Ike Freeman on the list of players who have 50 or more walks this season. It's the first time in program history that the Heels have had four players with 50 or more walks in the same season.

The 13 runs given up in the first inning are the most given up by UNC in the first inning in a game this year.

The 14 runs are tied for the most runs given up in a NCAA Tournament game in program history. UNC also gave up 14 runs in 2007 in a 14-4 loss to Rice, in 2003 in a 14-4 loss to South Carolina and 1993 in a 14-2 loss to Texas A&M.

Will Sandy had one of his best outing of the year as he threw 5.2 innings of relief without giving up a run.

This is the first Super Regional that UNC has lost at home under the current format. Coming in to this weekend, UNC had only lost two games at home in a Super Regional. Both games came to South Carolina with the first coming in 2007 and the second coming in 2013 as the Heels went on to win both series.

Sabato hit his 17th home run of the year in the 7th inning to extend his career best reached base streak to 28 games. His 17 home runs are now two-more than any other freshman has hit in a season in program history, besting Chad Flack's 2005 record of 15.

Sabato hit his 18th home run of the year in the ninth inning. His 18 home runs are tied for the eighth most in a single season by a UNC player and the most since Dustin Ackley hit 22 in 2009.

Sabato is the first player to hit two home runs in one game since Dylan Enwiller his two against Notre Dame on April 13, 2019.