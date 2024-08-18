Carolina Getting Busy With Eight Scheduled Official Visits this Fall
August is a busy time for list trimmings and scheduling official visits, and just like April showers bring May flowers all of the happenings this month will make for a very busy September and October in Chapel Hill.
Currently, eight official visits have been booked over five straight weekends in the two upcoming months, and as the individual dramas play out as planned, each one of these recruits have included North Carolina in their most recent cuts.
Tar Heel fans are used to having players in the fold by the dog days of summer. But this year the wait may go into the fall. Either way, there are plenty of possibilities by the time Early Signing Period rolls around in November.
