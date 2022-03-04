North Carolina will not only hold its third football practice of the spring period Saturday morning, but it will host several top recruiting prospects this weekend as well.

The dead period has ended and the Tar Heels plan on having a huge turnout on Saturday. The recruits will get the normal perks of a junior day like photo shoots, tours, and mingling with the coaching staff, plus will get to watch the 2022 Tar Heels practice. Some of invites will get to be a part of a special "watch party" for the big UNC-Duke basketball game.



Here is a listing of recruits that may be attending the event. Due to a huge 7-on-7 tournament in Concord, NC, players like Noah Rodgers, Grant Tucker, and Kevin Concepcion will not be able to visit:

UNC’s lone 2023 commit quarterback Tad Hudson has a baseball game and cannot attend Saturday’s event.