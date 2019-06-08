Carolina Leads Early But Auburn Takes Game One
Chapel Hill, N.C. – Auburn scored nine runs in the last two innings to beat North Carolina 11-7 in game one of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Tyler Baum was outstanding on the mound for the Heels only allowing two runs in 6.1 innings and striking out seven batters while Aaron Sabato went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
KEY MOMENTS
Michael Busch walked to start the bottom of the first inning and Aaron Sabato lined a double off the right field wall to score Busch and give the Heels a 1-0 lead.
Ashton McGee extended the first inning with a two-RBI single up the middle to score Sabato and Danny Serretti to give the Heels a 3-0 lead.
Auburn jumped on the board with a two-run home run in the fifth inning to make it 3-2.
UNC answered immediately with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2. With one out, Sabato doubled down the left field line and Ike Freeman brought him home with a RBI single to left field.
With runners on first and second in the seventh inning, Austin Love induced a fly ball to center field after a nine pitch at bat to end the threat and preserve the two-run lead.
Aaron Sabato continued his day at the plate with a single to left field in the seventh inning to score Dylan Enwiller from third as the Heels took a 5-2 lead.
After scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it 5-4, Auburn had the bases loaded with one out. Hansen Butler threw a curveball and Rankin Woley laced it to left field for a three-run double to give Auburn the 7-5 lead.
With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Edouard Julien hit a towering three-run home run to give Auburn an 11-5 lead.
NOTABLES
UNC is now 25-3 when scoring in the first inning and 29-10 when scoring first overall.
Michael Busch extended his career best consecutive reached base streak to 36 games with a walk in the first inning.
With Busch's walk in the first inning, he now has 59 walks this season, tying him for 3rd most in a single season with Barney Spooner (1982).
Aaron Sabato extended his career best reached base streak to 26 consecutive games with a double in the first inning.
North Carolina has now scored first in its last four games postseason, all played in Chapel Hill.
Tyler Baum was dominant on the mound for the Heels. He only gave up four hits, one of which was a two-run home run. He went 6.1 innings and struck out 7 batters without giving up any walks.
Aaron Sabato now has 23 multi-hit games and 17 multi-RBI games, both are good for best on the team.
This is the first time North Carolina has lost game one of a Super Regional since 2003.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: Auburn, Elliot Anderson (7-2)
Lose: North Carolina, Joey Lancellotti (6-3)
Save: Auburn, Cody Greenhill (12)
UP NEXT
North Carolina will play Auburn in game two of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Sunday, June 9 at 11:30 am. The game will be televised on ESPN.