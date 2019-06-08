Chapel Hill, N.C. – Auburn scored nine runs in the last two innings to beat North Carolina 11-7 in game one of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Tyler Baum was outstanding on the mound for the Heels only allowing two runs in 6.1 innings and striking out seven batters while Aaron Sabato went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Michael Busch walked to start the bottom of the first inning and Aaron Sabato lined a double off the right field wall to score Busch and give the Heels a 1-0 lead.

Ashton McGee extended the first inning with a two-RBI single up the middle to score Sabato and Danny Serretti to give the Heels a 3-0 lead.

Auburn jumped on the board with a two-run home run in the fifth inning to make it 3-2.

UNC answered immediately with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2. With one out, Sabato doubled down the left field line and Ike Freeman brought him home with a RBI single to left field.

With runners on first and second in the seventh inning, Austin Love induced a fly ball to center field after a nine pitch at bat to end the threat and preserve the two-run lead.

Aaron Sabato continued his day at the plate with a single to left field in the seventh inning to score Dylan Enwiller from third as the Heels took a 5-2 lead.

After scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it 5-4, Auburn had the bases loaded with one out. Hansen Butler threw a curveball and Rankin Woley laced it to left field for a three-run double to give Auburn the 7-5 lead.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Edouard Julien hit a towering three-run home run to give Auburn an 11-5 lead.