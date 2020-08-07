TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina Makes The Cut For Skyy Clark

Carolina Makes The Cut For Skyy Clark
One of the hottest recruitments of the 2022 class belongs to Skyy Clark. The 5-star point guard who now hails from the Nashville area has received over two dozen offers. He took the first step in trimming that list down to one lucky program by naming eight finalists on Friday.
North Carolina made the cut along with Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee State, UCLA, and USC.
The Tar Heels offered Clark on June 30, fifteen days after they could first make direct contact with rising juniors. Clark was interviewed by Corey Evans shortly after the offer, and was asked what it felt like to feel the love from Roy Williams.
"That is a huge thing. Coach Roy is a legend. I was actually making a TikTok and he called me and I was about to let it ring but then I saw who it was and I picked it up and we talked for about 30-minutes and he ended up giving me a scholarship."
When asked what it felt like when the UNC offer came, Clark responded, "It was huge. I started crying."
