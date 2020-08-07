TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina Makes The Cut For Skyy Clark

The Tar Heels offered Clark on June 30, fifteen days after they could first make direct contact with rising juniors. Clark was interviewed by Corey Evans shortly after the offer, and was asked what it felt like to feel the love from Roy Williams.

"That is a huge thing. Coach Roy is a legend. I was actually making a TikTok and he called me and I was about to let it ring but then I saw who it was and I picked it up and we talked for about 30-minutes and he ended up giving me a scholarship."

When asked what it felt like when the UNC offer came, Clark responded, "It was huge. I started crying."



