Carolina Mandate: A Thousand Made Threes Each Week

Converting perimeter shots is not something at which North Carolina excelled last basketball season.

The Tar Heels had a few splashes from three-point range, but outside of dealing with Kerwin Walton, opponents weren’t exactly stressing over the Heels going off from beyond the arc.

Why UNC wasn’t all that proficient from outside is twofold: The Heels were an interior-dominated team somewhat by design but also out of necessity. The latter is because Carolina’s perimeter guys just didn’t knock down shots. Aside from Walton, who entered the starting lineup in late December and remained there the rest of the way, the Heels did not shoot well.

As it was, UNC converted 31.8 percent from three-point range, ranking No. 263 in the nation out of 340 Division One teams that participated last season. Carolina ranked No. 306 averaging just 5.6 converted threes per game. So upon taking over for retired legend Roy Williams, new UNC Coach Hubert Davis was quite clear his team will take and make more perimeter shots.

The mantra since last spring: Every player on the team must make 1,000 threes a week. Period.

“Coach Davis wants us all to shoot because the way his offense is, his philosophy, he wants a high volume of threes," said UNC junior forward Armando bacot. "But he still gets on us. Like (recently) in practice, it was a two-on-one, we were breaking the press and (freshman) Dontrez (Styles) leaked out to the wing and tried to shoot a three versus doing the little two-on-one thing, so Coach Davis got a little mad about that.

"So, he doesn't want us to be all shooting threes like a Virginia Tech. But he definitely wants us to take more threes and honestly I would be surprised if we weren't like a top two or three shooting team in the ACC."