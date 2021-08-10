Carolina Nearing Season Sellout

Even on the heels of a pandemic that hasn’t exactly gone away, with the Delta variant currently wreaking havoc, North Carolina is on the verge of selling out its season allotment of football tickets again.

UNC’s football twitter accounted tweeted Tuesday morning that the fifth of the program’s seven home games is now officially sold out, leaving just home dates versus Georgia State on Sept. 11 and Wofford on Nov. 20 as the only remaining games with tickets still available.

The five games slated for Kenan Stadium that have sold out are Virginia (Sept. 18), Duke (Oct. 2), Florida State (Oct. 9), Miami (Oct. 16), and Wake Forest (Nov. 6).

“I challenged our fans to buy in. People said fans aren't coming to the games,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said three weeks ago at the ACC Kickoff, when asked about what has helped the program turn around from where it was when Brown took over nearly three years ago. “I said, ‘C'mon, fans, you want to be a good football program, you have to be a good fan base.’

“We sold out every game, one of seven teams to sell out every game in 2019. We've already sold (most) all of our season tickets, which is amazing after the very difficult year most people have had financially over the last year.”

After winning five games in the two seasons before Brown was hired, the Tar Heels went 7-6 in 2019 capping the season with a lopsided win over Temple in the Military Bowl. Last fall, Carolina finished 8-4 and ranked No. 13 in the final CFP poll after losing to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, the program’s first major bowl game appearance in 71 years.