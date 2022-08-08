Carolina NIL Exchange To Connect Student-Athletes & Business

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina Department of Athletics and INFLCR have teamed up again to create the Carolina NIL Exchange, an online marketplace that will connect Tar Heel student-athletes with local, national and global businesses interested in partnering on Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

UNC will kick off its NIL Exchange program with an in-person, two-hour reception on Monday, August 22, where representatives from businesses interested in creating NIL opportunities will meet and speak directly with Tar Heel student-athletes.

The Carolina NIL Exchange, available to all of UNC’s 28 sports and more than 800 student-athletes, is the newest addition to Carolina’s comprehensive, best-in-class NIL program, which provides industry-leading resources and expert education to help student-athletes enhance their brand and maximize opportunities and value.

“We appreciate expanding our partnership with INFLCR with the addition of the Carolina NIL Exchange because it allows us to help our student-athletes expand their NIL opportunities,’’ said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “Making connections is key to finding those opportunities, and having a central marketplace where student-athletes can engage directly with businesses is key. This is another outstanding addition to our extensive NIL program.”

All Tar Heel student-athletes will automatically have access to the Exchange. Businesses that register with the Exchange will be able to message student-athletes through the application or request a student-athlete’s contact information (or that of their representative) to start a discussion about specific NIL opportunities. Neither Carolina Athletics nor INFLCR will be involved in the negotiations.

NIL activities may include autographs, promoting brands on social media, third-party media endorsements, running camps or clinics, providing private sport lessons, personal appearances and more.

The NIL Exchange program will also generate forms to report NIL deals to Carolina Athletics for NCAA compliance and other forms which will aid student-athletes with tax-reporting obligations.

“UNC continues to be a leader in student-athlete empowerment around NIL, so we’re thrilled to bring this custom INFLCR powered Local Exchange platform to the entire Tar Heel community,” said INFLCR founder Jim Cavale. “With North Carolina being a major national brand, the Carolina NIL Exchange will open up a vast number of NIL opportunities for Tar Heel student-athletes for years to come."

Businesses interested in registering for the Carolina NIL Exchange should contact UNCNIL@unc.edu. The Exchange web page can be found here: https://dash.inflcr.com/exchange/university-of-north-carolina.





About INFLCR

INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite athletic organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates collegiate student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. INFLCR works with more than 250 collegiate and professional sports organizations.

Impactful new features like the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange, provide local and national companies with the ability to find, communicate, pay, and report NIL transactions with collegiate student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax returns.





About Carolina Athletics

The University of North Carolina, the nation’s first public university, offers 28 intercollegiate sports and is a founding member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels have won 57 national championships, 266 ACC tournament championships and 219 regular-season ACC titles. The department’s mission: to educate and inspire through athletics. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @GoHeels and learn more at GoHeels.com.