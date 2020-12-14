Thursday was a special day for De'Ante Green, according to his own words.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound junior from the Christ School received a scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina.

"It's just great, " Green told Tar Heel Illustrated on Sunday night. "Growing up here, it is every kid's dream to be offered by Roy. So it was just life changing. We have had back and forth phone calls from Roy (Williams) and Hubert (Davis) for a long time. He (Roy) scheduled a phone call with me, my mom, and my dad in the room at the same time.