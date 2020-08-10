Carolina Offer Was "Out Of The Blue" For Trey Kaufman
Trey Kaufman has quickly become a name to know in North Carolina Tar Heels recruiting circles.
The forward from Sellersburg, IN, received an offer from Roy Williams roughly two weeks ago, and showed in one of the most anticipated AAU games of the summer why he's deserving of the invite. He went for 30 points in Indiana Elite's 100-74 win over the Indy Heat.
