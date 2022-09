Hubert Davis extended his first scholarship offer in the 2025 class to Isiah Harwell, who was on campus this weekend on an unofficial visit. Getting a 5-star on campus is a big deal, and Coach Davis wasted no time in offering the nation's sixth-ranked sophomore.

Harwell is originally from Pocatello, ID, but transferred this school year to Wasatch Academy in Utah. He also plays on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the Utah Prospects. He was on the 16U squad this past summer, and that is where North Carolina assistant coach, Brad Frederick, first watched him.