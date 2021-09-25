There was lots going on with North Carolina basketball recruiting Thursday and Friday. Within a matter of hours, the Tar Heels offered two 5-stars in the 2023 class.

Late Thursday night, Rivals’ DanMcDonald tweeted UNC had offered London Johnson. The next day, Isaiah Collier announced he had also been offered by the Tar Heels.

The pair of invites provided several numerical scenarios. For starters, Hubert Davis went to Georgia, or the Atlanta area to be specific, for both. Secondly, Davis has also set his sights on the very elite of the 2023 class. This was the seventh 5-star out of eight offers for Davis.

But the obvious trend is the top heavy recruitment of the point guard position. Four of the eight offers have gone to that spot, including all three this past week. The point guards who hold Tar Heel offers are now Robert Dillingham, Simeon Wilcher, and Johnson, and Collier.