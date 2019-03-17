Chapel Hill – No. 8 North Carolina took game two from Miami on Saturday afternoon with a 9-3 win at Boshamer Series to set up the winner-take-all rubber match on Sunday at 11 a.m. Tyler Baum picked up his fourth win of the Heels after throwing 5.0 innings before Austin Love threw the last four shutout innings, only surrendering one hit. Michael Busch went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, three RBI and a big two-run home run in the bottom of hte 8th inning to seal the win.

KEY MOMENTS

In the bottom of the third with one out and two runners in scoring position, Michael Busch lined a RBI single to right field to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. Ike Freeman and Caleb Roberts followed with RBI's of their own to Give UNC the 3-0 lead after three innings. Miami responded with three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game, 3-3. The Heels responded with three, two-out runs of their own in the fifth inning to take the 6-3 lead. Freshman Aaron Sabato's sacrifice fly brought in the first run which was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Ashton McGee and Jackson Hesterlee. In the bottom of the 8th inning inning, Busch blasted a two-run home run to right-center field to give UNC the 9-3 lead.

NOTABLES

Dylan Harris extended his career high, and team best, reached base streak to 16 games. Austin Love threw a career high 4.0 innings against Miami on Saturday. His previous high was 2.0 innings against USF. The freshman only surrendered one hit in four shutout innings. 8 Tar Heels collected hits on the day, including Busch and Ike Freeman who each had two.

PITCHER RECORDS