Chapel Hill, N.C. – The Tar Heel scored 15 runs in the first three innings of action Tuesday night as they took down UNC Greensboro 17-4. Dylan Enwiller went 3-for-4 on the night with a career high four RBI, while Ashton McGee also tied his career high with four RBI and Aaron Sabato went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Andrew Grogan picked up his second win of the season after throwing four innings and only giving up two runs. The Tar Heels utilized the bullpen after taking the large lead as five arms threw for the Heels out of the pen after Grogan left the game.

KEY MOMENTS

Aaron Sabato continued his hot hitting from the weekend and doubled down the right field line in the first inning to score both Dylan Harris and Michael Busch to give UNC a 2-0 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Ashton McGee lined a ball to right field for a three-RBI double to give UNC a 6-0 lead. Still with two outs in the second inning, Dylan Enwiller hit a bases clearing triple off the left field wall to put the Heels ahead 9-0. UNC scored six runs in the third inning on four hits, four walks and a fielders choice to take a 15-2 lead.

NOTABLES

Sabato's single in the first inning extended his career best hitting streak to 8 games. It's the longest hitting streak by a Tar Heel this year. Dylan Enwiller recorded a career high 4 RBI on Tuesday against UNCG. Ashton McGee's 4 RBI performance is a season high, and ties his career high set on March 14, 2017 against Maryland during his freshman season. Carolina's lineup batted around in both the second and third innings, sending 10 players in the second inning and 11 players in the third to the plate. Freshman Cameran Brantley recorded his first collegiate RBI with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Tar Heel pitching staff only gave up two walks on the evening as six different pitchers saw action on the mound. 18 field players saw action for the Heels.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Andrew Grogan (2-0) Loss: UNCG, Maddux Holshouser (0-1)

UP NEXT