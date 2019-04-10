Five pitchers worked for Carolina on Wednesday, including strong outings from Josh Dotson and Austin Love. Busch, Sabato and Brandon Martorano all doubled, while Dylan Enwiller was the only Tar Heel with multiple hits on the night.

Chapel Hill – Michael Busch and Aaron Sabato both drove in a multiple runs while Ben Casparius worked three scoreless innings out of the bullpen as No. 18 North Carolina rolled to a 12-4 win over Davidson Wendesday night at Boshamer Stadium.

Davidson got on the board quickly in the top of the first off Carolina starter Connor Ollio. A single through the right side from Justin Lebek gave the Wildcats the early 1-0 lead.

The Tar Heels got on the board in the bottom of the third courtesy of the bat of Busch. The junior roped a double to right-center that scored a pair, giving Carolina a 2-1 edge.

An Ike Freeman single and a passed ball gave Carolina two more runs, extending the lead to 4-1 after the third inning.

The Tar Heel bats exploded to put a five-spot up in the bottom of the fourth inning. The rally was started by Sabato, who roped a two-run double into left. That was followed by an RBI single from Danny Serretti and a two-RBI double from Brandon Martorano. By the time the inning was wrapped up, it was a 9-1 Carolina lead.

Davidson chipped away at the Carolina lead again with another strong at-bat from Lebek. He hit a three-run home run to right off of Kyle Blendinger, making the Tar Heel lead 10-4.

After Carolina put across a run in the seventh and eighth, Austin Love worked a scoreless ninth to close out the game for the Tar Heels.