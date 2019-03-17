• Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 50th time. Only Kentucky (58) has more appearances.



• Carolina is 124-46 in NCAA Tournament games. UNC is second in NCAA history in appearances, wins, games and winning percentage (.729).



• Carolina is a No. 1 seed for a record 17th time.



UNC – 17

Duke – 14

Kansas – 14

Kentucky – 12

Arizona – 6





• Carolina has earned No. 1 seeds in 1979, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four 10 times as a No. 1 seed and won the national championship five times as a No. 1 seed.

• Roy Williams is a No. 1 seed as a head coach for the 13th time, second most in NCAA Tournament history.



Mike Krzyzewski – 14

Roy Williams – 13

Bill Self – 9

Dean Smith – 8





• This is the eighth time in 16 seasons as Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams has led the Tar Heels to a No. 1 seed.

• Carolina has played in an NCAA record 20 Final Fours.



UNC – 20

Kentucky – 17

UCLA – 17

Duke – 16

Kansas – 15





• Carolina has won six NCAA Tournament championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017). Only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8) have won more.

• Roy Williams has led UNC to NCAA titles three times (2005, 2009 and 2017). He is tied for fourth most behind John Wooden (10), Krzyzewski (5) and Adolph Rupp (4). Bob Knight and Jim Calhoun also won three.



• Williams is second in NCAA history in NCAA Tournament games (102) and wins (77), third in appearances (29) and fourth in Final Fours (9).



• Williams is 28-0 in the NCAA first round (14-0 at UNC), 18-10 in the second round (9-5 at UNC), 13-5 in the Sweet 16 (8-1 at UNC), 9-4 in the Elite Eight (5-3 at UNC), 6-3 in national semifinals (4-1 at UNC) and 3-3 in the national championship game (3-1 at UNC).



• Carolina is 3-1 all-time against Iona. The teams last met on 11-18-2007, a 107-72 Tar Heel win in Las Vegas in the Las Vegas Invitational.



• Carolina and Iona have never played one another in the NCAA Tournament.



• Carolina is 61-11 all-time as a No. 1 seed (seeds began in 1979) and is 13-0 vs. No. 16 seeds.



• Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, for the first time. This is UNC’s first game in Columbus 11-28-2007, a 66-55 win over Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The game was played in the Schottenstein Center.



• Carolina is playing in the Midwest Regional for the first time since 2012, when it reached the Elite Eight in St. Louis. UNC also played in the Midwest Regional in 1980 and 1990.