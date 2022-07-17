Carolina's 10 Best Wins Under Mack Brown Part 2

With Mack Brown’s fourth season of his second stint in Chapel Hill commencing in six weeks, this is a pivotal year for the Hall of Famer coming off a 6-7 season that resulted in him changing defensive coordinators.

North Carolina started last season ranked No. 10 in the nation, but dropped two of its first four games and never sniffed the rankings again. In fact, the Tar Heels concluded the campaign falling apart late in a loss at NC State, and then getting destroyed by South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.