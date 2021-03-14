As the ten-member NCAA selection committee sits in its meeting room in Indianapolis on Sunday, and North Carolina’s body of work takes center stage, what will it look like?

What are the key components to the Tar Heels’ resume that will help them and what might be a negative?

The book is closed on UNC, which lost in the ACC Tournament semifinals to Florida State on Friday night, with the Heels owning an 18-10 overall record. They went 10-6 in the ACC. Carolina boasts a 10-1 record at the Smith Center, 5-2 in neutral site games, and 3-7 on the road, with those wins coming at Miami, Pittsburgh, and Duke.

For years, the NCAA used the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) to gauge overall strengths of teams. It mixed in results of teams and their opponents to formulate a computer ranking and was one of the key components in determining where teams were seeded. Following the 2018 season, the NCAA Evaluation Tool was adopted, called the NET.