Carolina's Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia

North Carolina found the win column Saturday for the first time in six weeks, as the Tar Heels rolled past Virginia, 41-14, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.

Carolina’s defense put forth perhaps its best performance of the season, which included scoring a touchdown on an 84-yard interception return by defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie.

The Tar Heels improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos dropped to 4-4 and 2-3 in league play.

Here is a breakdown of Carolina’s defensive performance from the win at UVA: