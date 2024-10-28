Carolina's Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia

in other news
AJ: Perspective, Exhale, Restart, Dominate, Celebrate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – There was joy in the land of Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.Nestled the foothills of the Blue Ridge
A Tip, a Pick, and an 84-Yard Burst by Ritzie Into the End Zone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Considering that J.J. Jones had already caught two touchdown passes on the afternoon, one in
'The Butcher' Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards, and a Victory
‘The Butcher’ Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards Allowed, and a Victory CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Four words from Kaimon
Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia
*UNC was without tight end Bryson Nesbit, who is out indefinitely, but also we learned right before kickoff
3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's 41-14 rout over UVA on our latest 3 Things podcast.
North Carolina found the win column Saturday for the first time in six weeks, as the Tar Heels rolled past Virginia, 41-14, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.
Carolina’s defense put forth perhaps its best performance of the season, which included scoring a touchdown on an 84-yard interception return by defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie.
The Tar Heels improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The Wahoos dropped to 4-4 and 2-3 in league play.
Here is a breakdown of Carolina’s defensive performance from the win at UVA:
