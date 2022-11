A revolving door of official visitors concluded this past weekend with Johnuel "Boogie" Fland.

The 5-star point guard, and ninth-ranked junior followed Drake Powell, Zayden High, Elliot Cadeau, and James Brown in that order as guests of honor to the Chapel Hill campus during the fall semester. Ian Jackson is expected to rake his official to UNC in January, but no others are currently set up for the rest of the 2022 calendar year.